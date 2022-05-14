Posted: May 14, 2022 5:40 AMUpdated: May 14, 2022 5:40 AM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union high School held its graduation on Friday night from the school gymnasium. Several onlookers saw 50 distinguished students receive their degrees. The class celebrates its successes and mourned its losses as several students gave tribute to a classmate who passed away in middle school.

In total, the class had nine valedictorians. Trinton Kuehn was one of them and he had a thank you for all who helped him along the way.

Principal Rusty Sellers and members of the OKU school board presented students with their diplomas.