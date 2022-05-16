Posted: May 16, 2022 6:21 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 7:42 PM

Garrett Giles

An upward trend in sales tax collections continues for the City of Dewey as the report for the month of March is released.

City Manager Kevin Trease says Dewey received $97,156.44 in sales tax. Trease says use tax came in at $21,944.31. He says those figures come out to be a 3.31-percent change over the same month last year.

The City of Dewey is nearly at a 10.5-percent year-to-date change. Trease says they've exceeded last year's revenues. He adds that they still have a month to go.