Posted: May 18, 2022 11:46 AMUpdated: May 18, 2022 11:46 AM

Tom Davis

Rhonda Hudson and Ben Ames with Ray of Hope joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to let everyone know about the work they do and the resourced they provide for victims of abuse.

Executive Director Rhonda Hudson said that Ray of Hope is a 501(c)3 multi-service organization that is committed to helping adult and child survivors and their families find the services they need in ONE place to recover from child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, and stalking.

Outreach Director Ben Ames said that Ray of Hope works from a victim-centered, strengths-based approach to empower survivors and their families on their journey towards safety and healing. Our mission is to facilitate a coordinated, community response and to provide hope and support to children and families impacted by abuse.

Ray of Hope believes that we all have a shared responsibility to keep children and families safe by preventing family violence, protecting our most vulnerable and advocating for change in our community. If you need help, please call our 24-hour crisis line at 918.214.8886.