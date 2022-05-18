Posted: May 18, 2022 12:35 PMUpdated: May 18, 2022 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department honors the lives of those in law enforcement that have died in the line of duty in Washington County.

BPD Chief Tracy Roles says we will never forget the sacrifices of these heroes. He asks you to also remember the officers that are still here today that protect us all.

The names of all 14 officers that made the ultimate sacrifice in Washington County were read during the memorial service at the Bartlesville Public Safety Complex located at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue at midday Wednesday. Their names are as follows:

Nov. 16, 1907 – U.S. Marshal George Williams

Feb. 15, 1911 – Constable Harrison Jones

Sept. 19, 1912 – Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Robert Leo Bowman

Jan. 4, 1915 – Bartlesville Police Officer William Butler

April 27, 1915 – Dewey Police Officer James Gibson

Aug. 11, 1918 – Dewey Police Chief Walter Lee Mull

June 22, 1922 – Ochelata City Marshal William Lockett

Nov. 11, 1922 – Dewey Police Officer Herbert Marlow

Oct. 25, 1924 – Ochelata City Marshal William Ellis

Dec. 30, 1935 – Bartlesville Police Officer Henry Cobb

Oct. 8, 1939 – Ramona City Marshal William Clark

Oct. 16, 1903 – Bartlesville Police Officer Isaac Lincoln Hicks

July 27, 2010 – Bartlesville Police K-9 Officer Cooper

March 25, 2021 – Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Corporal Kyle Davis

Chief Roles asks that we all keep at the forefront of our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes the brave men and women that provide us all with a blanket of protection. Roles says we are able to freely know that there is a barrier between good and evil thanks to these guardians. He says the men and women of law enforcement will always be there for you without regard.

Clint Johnson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, was the featured speaker during the service. He said it doesn't matter whether or not each officers sacrifice happened 100 years ago or just last year, these loved one's that were lost in the line-of-duty will always be remembered.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen asks that you stand with him in lifting up America in your daily devotion time. Sheriff Owen asks you to pray for government, law enforcement, and schools. He asks that God put himself back in the driver's seat of this nation.

A wreath was laid on the Bartlesville Public Safety Complex memorial during the service.