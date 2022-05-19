Posted: May 19, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: May 19, 2022 11:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests an Oklahoma man following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the CPD, a traffic stop was made in the area of McGee and 6th Street after officers observed a red truck speeding through the Kansas town. 22-year-old James Collins of Tahlequah was arrested after officer’s allegedly located marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Collins was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail where the CPD is asking for the following charges:

Possession of Opiates

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating a Vehicle without Registration Insurance or Valid Driver’s License

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.