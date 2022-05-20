Posted: May 20, 2022 2:43 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 2:43 PM

Max Gross

The graduation ceremony for Oologah-Talala High School has been moved forward. The festivities were originally slated for 7 p.m. tonight but have been rescheduled for 5:45 p.m. due to the potential for weather issues later in the evening.

The stage portion of the program will begin at 6 p.m. Gates will be open prior to the ceremony to allow all friends and family to get to their seats. The ceremony will be broadcast live on 100.1 KYM courtesy of Barnet IP, Totah Communications and Totel CSI.