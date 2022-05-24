Posted: May 24, 2022 10:12 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 10:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's 118th Annual Awards and Gala takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn on Tuesday evening.

United Linen was among the award recipients of the night. Long-time owner Mat Saddoris, who is preparing for retirement, received the Business of the Year Award on behalf of the company. Saddoris says they love the Bartlesville community because the community has always supported people and companies. He says he is proud to be a Bartian.

Starting as a home-based business, United Linen has been a part of the Bartlesville community for 86 years. The company now serves customers in 107 cities throughout four states. A national textile company – ImageFIRST – has recently acquired United Linen with plans to continue the local legacy while expanding and growing.

Other community awards went to the following individuals:

The Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award – Jimmy Epperson

The Frank Phillips Award – The Ted & Melody Lyon Foundation

The Tom Shoemake Award – Mark Wilburn

The Ernie McAnaw Award – Ann Oglesby

The Small Business of the Year Award – Phillips Precision Machining

The Rising Star Award – Meghan Snead

The Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award went to Jimmy Epperson, an agriculture teacher for Dewey Public Schools. Epperson has exemplified tremendous leadership in our community by leading his students by example through various projects and programs. He was unable to receive the honor due to a family emergency.

John B. Kane and Bruce Robinett accepted the Frank Phillips Award on behalf of the Lyon Foundation. The Lyon Foundation was recognized for its outstanding contributions of time, energy and talent to Bartlesville's economic and community development efforts. Today, the Lyon Foundation has around $50-million, and that is after 44 years of donating over $43-million to bring many community projects into fruition. Beneficiaries include the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club, K-LIFE, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Jane Phillips Medical Center, Tower Center at Unity Square, the Bartlesville Community Center, Elder Care, Agape Mission, Paths to Independence, and numerous others.

The Tom Shoemake Award went to Mark Wilburn for his selfless leadership. Wilburn has been a tireless advocate for the Boy Scouts of America. He has served the Cherokee Area Council of Boy Scouts as President, Treasurer, and a Phillip R. Phillips Trustee. CONCERN, a group that provides support to individuals and families who lack resources for food and who need financial assistance, has also greatly benefitted from Wilburn's leadership as Board President and Treasurer. Lastly, Wilburn has left a mark of public education by being the leading force that established the Truity Education Foundation, which has donated over $1-million to local school foundations such as the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

Ann Oglesby, who spent over three decades in the oil, natural gas and petrochemical field through Phillips 66, won the Ernie McAnaw award for devoting her time and energy to serve our community and promote leadership opportunities for women. Oglesby worked for Mobil Corporation in 1987, serving in multiple engineering, supply, business development and planning positions focused on petrochemicals. She would go on to become the vice president of technology for Phillips 66 in Bartlesville. Prior to serving in this capacity, she served in many roles for the company for almost 20 years, including general manager of global risk and compliance, general manager of lubricants, and vice president of communications and public affairs.

Phillips Precision Machining (PPM), which won the Small Business of the Year Award, came to Bartlesville in 2018 after Siemens closed down. During its first full year of operation, the company experienced a 15-percent increase in sales. Presently, PPM has seen a 20-percent increase from the previous year. PPM is now constructing additional space and purchasing additional equipment to accommodate its increased growth. The company started with 15 employees in 2018. Employment has grown to 22 people, with a majority of the employees being around since PPM's inception. PPM was aided in the beginning with a start-up venture being backed by both the Bartlesville Development Authority and the Bartlesville City Council.

The Rising Star Award went to Meghan Snead. Snead received this award for demonstrating promise as a future leader. She is an active member of Young Professionals of Bartlesville that has exhibited outstanding leadership skills through her integrity, professionalism, and projects handled. She also has a passion for making Bartlesville a better place to live, work and play.

The presentation of Leadership Bartlesville XXXI graduates was also held during the Chamber Gala. Class President Allison Swift gave her remarks and discussed the gradutes' project. Leadership Bartlesville XXXI is planning on creating the Leadership Bartlesville Alumni Group.

