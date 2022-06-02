Posted: Jun 02, 2022 1:27 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Adoptive families, foster families, and Spirit Church families can get into the Bartlesville Kiddie Park for free this weekend.

Join Spirit Church on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The church prioritizes the next generation as it is extremely important to them to care for foster and adopted children.

You are welcome to share in the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ this weekend.