Posted: Jun 08, 2022 12:59 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 1:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Bluepeak, the fiber internet provider expanding access in Bartlesville and several other Oklahoma markets, will hold a local meet and greet.

The meet and greet is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 14, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. The event follows the March groundbreaking in Bartlesville at the SE corner of Braddock and Camelot, and a prior announcement of Bluepeak's $15 million investment to build a fiber network in the community.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak, said their $15 million expansion effort will bring its high-speed fiber network to approximately 15,000 homes and businesses in the community. Fish continued to say that it is important for Bluepeak to serve customers in communities such as Bartlesville, Pawhuska, Lawton, Enid and Stillwater. He said their mission is to give you choices.

You will get the chance to learn more about the expansion of high-speed internet service to Bartlesville. Bluepeak will be onsite to illustrate the construction and communication process to community members, including a demonstration of their solution to TV streaming. Representatives can answer any questions or concerns about Bluepeak.

For more information about Bluepeak high-speed internet service in Bartlesville or to sign up for updates about the construction process, visit mybluepeak.com.