Tom Davis

Green Country Tourism is holding its annual general membership meeting on Thursday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p. m. at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve Event Center located at 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road in Bartlesville.

During the meeting, Green Country members will approve the new slate of Officers and Directors for Fiscal Year 2023. In addition, Green Country's new website will be presented by special guest Jennifer Kalkman of Digital Generator.

Presenting/Diamond partners include the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, VisitCherokeeNation.com, Visit Bartlesville, Sandstone Hills Economic Development Group and Visit the Muscogee Nation. Sapphire partners include Visit Claremore, the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce, Oasis Animal Adventures and the Picture in Scripture Amphitheater. Topaz partners include the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum.

All members are asked to attend the meeting to listen to the special guest speaker. The public is invited to attend this meeting and can obtain tickets by calling 918-744-0588. Tickets are $35.

Complimentary tickets are available to members of the media.

Green Country Tourism is one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma and coined the phrase “Green Country” in 1965.