Posted: Jun 20, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Actor Brendan Fraser, who will be starring in the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” was recently said he was honored to be working on a project that had so much meaning and history behind it. Fraser added that he isn't sure how production of the movie is coming along, as he had this to say over the weekend:

“In deference to Mr. Scorsese, I don't know what I'm talking about. But the subject matter, I am pleased to see that it is coming to light. It's important.”

The movie, which is set to debut late this year, was shot in parts of Osage County and starts the likes of Frazer, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.