Posted: Jun 22, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 9:57 AM

Ty Loftis

Bids are being accepted for the demolition and removal of two dilapidated mobile homes in the City of Barnsdall, which are located in the area of 6th and Birch.

Both lots must be cleared of all debris and these bids must be turned in by 4 p.m. this Friday at City Hall. Upon turning in the bid, the City Attorney will review the proposal for his attention. It is asked that you include a copy of company insurance when submitting the bid.