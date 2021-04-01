Posted: Jun 24, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Hominy man was convicted at trial this week in Osage County on multiple counts stemming from a series child sexual abuse incidents that occurred with a 15-year-old female victim. Jason Frey was found guilty on all five charges against him. The verdict was returned by an Osage County jury after two days of deliberation.

Frey was convicted on three separate counts of child sexual abuse, each coming with a punishment of life in prison. Two convictions on lewd molestation charges each bring a penalty of 20 years in prison. A judge will decide whether the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively at a court date on July 26.

Frey was accused of multiple sexual abuse incidents including one that occurred at a camp site near Copan Lake with a 15-year-old female victim. A second man, Billy Peel, was arrested for the alleged incident as well. Peel is facing felony charges in Washington County. He claims that Frey sent him a video of the minor female being sexually abused.

Peel and the minor victim each testified against Frey during the hearing.