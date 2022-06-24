Posted: Jun 24, 2022 4:45 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 4:45 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma's first-ever professsional bull-riding team is in North Carolina this weekend to kick-off their professional competition season. The bull-riding event in the Carolinas is part of the national Professional Bull-Riding Team Series to be held on July 25 in Wyoming. Our Oklahoma team is one of only 8 teams at the pre-season event. By participating in the Series, Oklahoma has an opportunity to bring home a Crown in bull-riding after the championships are held in November in Las Vegas.