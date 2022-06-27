Posted: Jun 27, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

House District 11 State Representative Wendi Stearman of Collinsville is running for re-election.

Rep. Stearman thanks voters for their support over the last two years. Stearman says she looks forward to continuing to represent you while resisting the spread of government and standing for the individual. She says she would like to keep meeting people in the District that are directly impacted by the legislation she reviews.

Stearman is comong into election day on a high note after the Supreme overturned ROE v WADE and triggering state bills she wrote that restrict abortions in Oklahoma

If she wins re-election, Stearman says she will continue to monitor the administrative state of rules in government. She says her participation in Administrative Rules has been a great way to look at agencies and how they are legislating.