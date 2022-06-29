Posted: Jun 29, 2022 5:23 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 5:23 AM

Tom Davis

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister easily won their respective primary races on Tuesday, both taking advantage of massive fundraising advantages over their opponents in a state where hot-button issues like abortion, firearms and the death penalty are likely to be a focus in the race.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford won Tuesday’s GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate, while U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former House Speaker T.W. Shannon will faceoff in an August 23rd runoff election.

Gentner Drummond, who narrowly lost a primary race four years ago, beat Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary by less than two percentage points. With only a Libertarian candidate on the November general election ballot, Drummond is expected to win the four-year term that begins in January.