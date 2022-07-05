Posted: Jul 05, 2022 7:27 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 7:27 AM

Tom Davis

One man is dead and another mas is missing follwoing a water-related incient with fatality at Copan Lake.

OHP Water Unit tells Bartlesville Radio that the inicdent occurred on Sunday, July 3, at about 2pm on Copan Lake. A 14-foot B bottom fishing boat operated by Everett Vandonr Jr, 86, of Copan was pronounced dead at the scene with unknown injuries.

His passenger, Travis Goodine, 48, of Dewey, subject is still outstanding. The search is ongoing.