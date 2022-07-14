It was recently announced that the Osage Nation Health Services Center will have a new CEO. Mark E. Rogers, who started on Wednesday, most recently served as CEO as the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health Authority Inc. and had this to say on the new job:

“The strategic vision of the Osage Nation, the Health Board and the Health Leadership Team all working together to take the Tribe’s Health Services to new heights was an opportunity I am humbled and honored to be a part of.”

A new Chief Medical Officer will also be announced soon.