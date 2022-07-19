Posted: Jul 19, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2022 7:24 PM

Garrett Giles

A suspect involved in a robbery at Armstrong Bank in Bartlesville is detained.

According to Captain Jay Hastings, the suspect was arrested by detectives with the Bartlesville Police Department and Osage County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook. He says the suspect is a tribal citizen so the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been contacted and will respond to the scene.

The FBI is anticipated to take over the investigation. No name could be released at this time.

---------- ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ------------

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) responds to a robbery at Armstrong Bank located at Nowata Road and Washington Boulevard.

Captain Jay Hastings says the incident took place just after 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. He says they are still on the scene searching for the suspect.

Earliest indications point to one white male holding up the bank. The suspect entered the bank holding a small knife and presented a white plastic bag to the teller. Capt. Hastings says cameras appear to show the man leaving the area on foot. He says it seems that the man was walking west along Nowata Road on the sidewalk and away from Washington Blvd.

The suspect was seen wearing jean shorts, a black t-shirt, and a black and white ball cap. Surveillance photo and video below courtesy of the BPD.

The BPD adds that the suspect may be in a vehicle described as a small silver SUV with a cracked windshield. The vehicle is either a Toyota or Mitsubishi.

No further details could be provided at this time as this is an active scene. We will have more information when it becomes available.

Call dispatch at 918.338.4001 if you have information.

Here is a video of the of the suspect.

