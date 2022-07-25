Posted: Jul 25, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2022 10:21 AM

Victoria Edwards

Two families from the Ukraine were warmly greeted at the Tulsa Airport as they arrived to begin a new life in Oklahoma. A church that has asked to remain anonymous sponsored the two families so they could escape the devestation of their homeland. To protect them, the families names and photos are also being withheld.

Upon arrival, one of the fathers said they were excited to be in Oklahoma but it felt a little "crazy" to finally be safe from the war. Another family member said is was "simply amazing" that a church would put itself in danger to help them escape.

The families will live with church members until they can be settled in permanent housing.