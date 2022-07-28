Posted: Jul 28, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 data report on Thursday afternoon and more than 12,300 cases have been reported in the past week. Additionally, 36 more deaths have been added since the last report. Osage County reported 111 cases last week, which is a continued gradual increase. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney recently gave a first-hand example on how dangerous the virus still is.