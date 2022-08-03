News
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 12:50 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 12:50 PM
BPS Board of Education Holds a Special Meeting, Lunch Prices Raised
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday to approve just two items: the surplus materials and the hike in the school lunch prices.
According to Jon Beckloff, Director of Child Nutrition for Sodexo, the prices for school meals have remained flat for the last two years. The prices for elementary school daily lunches will be increased by fifteen cents while the middle school and high school daily lunch price will go up by twenty cents.
