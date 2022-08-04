Posted: Aug 04, 2022 1:49 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

In the upcoming August 23rd election, several important items are being put on the ballot across the state at the city and county level. One such thing in Skiatook includes a proposed one-cent sales tax that would provide improvements to public safety. The passing of this bill would see the construction of a new police and fire station. City Manager Brad White says there is no room in the budget for these improvements, hence the reason for the vote:

“We are doing all that we can out of the budget that we produce every year, as we have a lot of things going on here in Skiatook that we are obligated to. We just can't financially afford to do it any other way but ask for a sales tax.”

The tax would cover 20 years of payments for the buildings and currently has no expiration date, therefore it could be used in future years to assist in upkeep of the facilities. The City is set to hold two public meetings regarding the proposed tax before the upcoming vote.