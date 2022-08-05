Posted: Aug 05, 2022 4:41 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 4:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville who was arrested earlier this week is now facing more charges. Clayton Adcock was charged with felony counts of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and multiple other misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police responded to a reported incident at 5th Avenue and Cherokee on Thursday night. Adcock was the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle Adcock surrendered a smoking pipe.

Officers then proceeded to search the vehicle and found a bag with 2.2 grams of marijuana. Adcock then told officers there was also methamphetamine in the truck. A package of the substance was found and weighed in at just under two ounces.

Bond was set at $50,000. Adcock was charged with two misdemeanor drug counts on Tuesday in Washington County court.