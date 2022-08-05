Posted: Aug 05, 2022 5:35 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 5:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Newsom said that Hollywood should stay in California because it offers them the “best” place to film and access to all of the “essential rights” for their employees, as opposed to Oklahoma’s strict laws against abortion and its lack of promotion of alternative lifestyles.

In a tongue-in-cheek responses, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said that he will be happy to nominate Newsom as the 2022 Economic Development Leader of the Year for pointing out the values that our state exhibits.