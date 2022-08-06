Posted: Aug 06, 2022 12:29 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2022 12:29 PM

Victoria Edwards

It’s tomato days at local farm-to-table OK Eat where local residents can pick their own crops. OK Eat has been growing over seven varieties from five collections that offer a variety of colors, sizes, shapes and tastes. The cost per pound is a donation of your choosing. Hours vary so check their website before heading out to the farm.

OK Eat is located at 4400 Northeast Nebraska Street in Bartlesville.