Posted: Aug 15, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2022 10:40 AM

Tom Davis

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Tri County Tech as one of the 2022 Best Small & Medium Workplaces. This is Tri County Tech’s sixth time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 35th place this year. Earning a spot means that Tri County Tech is one of the country’s best companies to work for.

“I am so proud of our dedicated educators who have made us a part of this list for the past 6 years. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to create and sustain our excellent workplace culture. Our students and educators are the ultimate benefactors in this achievement, " said Dr. Tammie Strobel | Superintendent & CEO.