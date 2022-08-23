Posted: Aug 23, 2022 6:58 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 7:00 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl.

Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck.

Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she and the 14-year-old were not severely injured in the crash.

Troopers initially reported that the adult was the driver but determined that was not the case during the investigation. There was also a third vehicle involved whose driver was also not injured.