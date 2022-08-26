Posted: Aug 26, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2022 2:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

Tyson Lee Boyd of Tulsa was in the Washington County court on today/yesterday after being picked up on a warrant for failure to appear on two prior felony counts and two prior misdemeanors.

Boyd’s original accusations were driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and possession of multiple firearms after being previously convicted of a felony.

A court date of September 23 was set for the new charges and Boyd was given a $75,000 bond.