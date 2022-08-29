News
Posted: Aug 29, 2022 2:00 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 2:00 PM
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
Dalton Spence
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit.
The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
If you have any questions about the event, go to citychurchok.com
