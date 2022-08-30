Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:19 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17.

The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more.

Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first day for the public going from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bartlesvilleradio.com will have more on the fair in the upcoming days.