Posted: Aug 31, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 2:26 PM

Victoria Edwards

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is on a hiring spree throughout the state of Oklahoma as they attempt to fill a variety of positions left open by resignations during the COVID pandemic.

One of their job fairs will be held on Thursday, September 1 from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm in Sapulpa at their Main Post Office on 410 South Main Street.

Candidates must meet certain qualifications to apply. For qualifications or to apply online if you cannot attend the job fair, go to www.usps.com.