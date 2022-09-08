News
Washington County
Posted: Sep 08, 2022 4:21 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 4:21 AM
Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions.
Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists include:
Other attractions this week at the Free Fair include everything from the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert.
Listen for our live broadcasts Thursday and Friday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1 brought to you by Arvest Bank, Mid America Farm and Ranch, Union State Bank and Nowata Ranch Supply.
« Back to News