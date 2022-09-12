Posted: Sep 12, 2022 7:57 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 7:57 AM

Victoria Edwards

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau has issued a statement reminding people in Osage County that Friday, October 14 is the last day to apply for voter registration if you want to vote in the upcoming November election. This also applies to Washington and Nowata Counties, as well as to all the cities and counties within our listening area.

Any person who has never registered before must complete their registration by this deadline to become eligible for voting in the upcoming November election at the federal, state and municipal levels. Anyone who is currently registered but wants to change their party affiliation must also notify the county election boards of their intent within this same period.

Voter registration applications and change of party forms can be found at the offices of the county election board, at most post offices and tag agencies, as well as libraries. They can also be downloaded at the state election website: www.elections.ok.gov.