Posted: Sep 13, 2022 6:45 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 6:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss everything that has happened since they last met. Nothing too out of the ordinary happened and it was business as usual. The only problems seemed to be a misunderstanding on the flower budget the city has as it spent $8900 on flowers last month.

Squirrels were blamed for three reported power outages last month. A new grid may be in store for the future because of the addition of the casino being built.

The city council meets every second Tuesday of each month at the community center at 5:30 p.m.