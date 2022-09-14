Posted: Sep 14, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 2:18 PM

Chase McNutt

Tune into KRIG 104.9 tonight at 5:17 p.m to hear Homecoming interviews from Caney Valley – Ramona High School. KRIG will be bringing you interviews with Trojans Homecoming Royalty.

Tonight’s program will feature Seniors: Payton Valentine, duaghter of Kristy Whitsitt and attendants KayLee Becker and Maddy Hudson, daughter of Kristin and Clinton Hudson and Senior escorts: Kenji and Leeland Hollenbeck and Matthew Haywood, son of Dora and glen Haywood, compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bartnet IP.

Tune in again tomorrow night at 5:15 as KRIG talks to Seniors: Paula Frenzel, Dally Harp, Layne Arthurs, Zak Wallis and Devin Cunningham. Tomorrow is "DC vs Marvel day" at Caney Valley High School - Ramona.