Posted: Sep 15, 2022 6:27 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 6:27 AM
Arvest Bank to Host Shred Event to Support United Way
Tom Davis
Arvest Bank will host a Shred-A-Thon event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. north of the Arvest Bank east side location at 4001 SE Adams Rd. Documents can be brought for shredding and monetary donations will be accepted to support Arvest’s United Way campaign.
Bartlesville Regional United Way will receive monetary donations made at the Shred event as well as donations made at all Bartlesville, Dewey, and Nowata branches in the month of September. Every year, Bartlesville area Arvest associates hold fundraisers at each branch location in order support the mission of our local United Way.
Bartlesville Regional United Way leads the fight to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our communities through the support of fourteen partner agencies. For more information, please call 918-337-3435.
