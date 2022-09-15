News
Government
Posted: Sep 15, 2022
PODCAST: Sen. James Lankford
Tom Davis
US Senator for Oklahoma, James Lankford (R) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for our monthly podcast.
Our topics ranged from the economy, to the border, big tech and more. Here are a couple of topics we covered more deeply:
Senator Lankford recently took social media giants to task on their products censoring some voices, including conservatives, using and selling user data, and using their products to help facilitate illegal border crossing at our southern border, particularly in the process of human trafficking. In a two-panel Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing today, entitled, “Social Media’s Impact on Homeland Security,” Lankford questioned executives from Tiktok, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and more.
Lankford recently applauded the National Taxpayer Union (NTU) for listing his Enhancing Emergency and Retirement Savings Act on their list of "No Brainer" bills that Congress needs to pass as soon as possible in 2022. Lankford’s bill would help families save for retirement and prepare for emergencies by encouraging participation in retirement plans and giving individuals additional flexibility for penalty-free access to funds should a family emergency hit. Lankford provided remarks in support of his bill when it came before the Senate Finance Committee in June. The bill was included in the Senate Finance Committee’s broader retirement package, the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act, which was approved unanimously by the Committee, 28-0.
