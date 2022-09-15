Posted: Sep 15, 2022 7:56 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 7:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

Four complaints issued by very different organizations have become barriers to the marijuana initiative making it onto the upcoming ballot for the November 8 mid-term election.

One of the challenges was issued by Oklahoma Farm Bureau, who protested that the title and description to be used on the ballot would be misleading and incomplete, causing voters to misunderstand what the are voting on, as well as what the implications of the vote would mean to an average citizen.

As of Thursday evening, the independent watchdog group known as BALLOTPEDIA issued a report that the initative would not be on the ballot despite the 177, 958 signatures that were validated by the Oklahoma Secretary of the State and even if the challenges were thrown out by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court received the complaints over the 10-day period they decided to wait on before issuing a decision on the ballot printing, with one coming in only hours before the deadline ended on Thursday. Officially, the Supreme Court will need to provide a ruling in writing before the initiative can be added or ignored for the ballot printing.

The initiative was aimed at legalizing marijuana as a recreational drug for use by any person over 21 years. It would also have imposed a 15% excise tax on all marijuana sales if purchased by someone who did not hold a medical marijuana license.