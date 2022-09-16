Posted: Sep 16, 2022 1:23 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 1:23 PM

Chase McNutt

Day two of the Free Fair in Nowata County, all carnival rides open at 5 pm tonight and will be open until 9 pm. Along with the rides, there a bunch of scheduled items throughout the day and into this weekend

Starting today at 5 pm, Farm hand Olympics will start, and then there is a free bean and watermelon feed from 5-7 pm, and finally a Pedal Tractor pull at 7 pm. Vendors are out as well with fried foods and are only accepting cash

As for the Saturday and Sunday schedules, for Saturday there will be a Livestock show at 9 am, and they’ll be showing Junior Swine, Junior Sheep, Junior Goat, and Junior Beef. There will be a silent auction as well that closes at 1 pm. There will be a special deal on ticket bracelets for $20 for all you can ride from 5-9 pm Saturday night ONLY.

Sunday as things settle down, there will be a horse show only that starts at 2 pm.