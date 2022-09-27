Posted: Sep 27, 2022 9:51 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2022 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

You can preserve your Community Center! Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCETION, Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority Chair Chris Cook and Managing Director Val Callaghan explained to listerners how it works.

Chris Cook said, "You can dponsor an auditorium seat by making a contribution to the RUBY Capital Campaign and a plaque with your name, or your company, will be attached to the seat you choose. Seat sponsorships begin at $106 per seat and there is no time limit on the plaques."

All donations are tax deductible and there is no limit to the number of seats that you can sponsor. Seat selection is a first-come first-served basis and donations can be made online or by phone at 918-337-2787.