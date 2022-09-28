Posted: Sep 28, 2022 3:35 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 3:35 AM

Tom Davis

One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning.

OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County.

A 2013 Chevy Sonic driven by Erin R. Smith,23, of Bartlesville, was driving westbound on Hudson Lake Road. Vehicle-1 swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. Her vehicle departed the roadway to the left, struck a ditch and rolled half over coming to a rest on its top.

Smith was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville, OK. Admitted in good condition with trunk internal and head injuries.