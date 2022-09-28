News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 28, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 10:47 AM
Salvation Army/Mary Martha Outreach Coats for Kids
Tom Davis
Let’s Warm Up our Bartlesville kiddos!
Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach and The Salvation Army have teamed up once again to raise money so we can keep our children warm.They have also partnered with Bartlesville Monthly Magazine!
Your donation of $25 will buy one child a nice, warm coat for this Winter. Please go to The Salvation Army’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bvilleSA , find the link and donate!
