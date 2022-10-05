News
Kansas
Posted: Oct 05, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 9:21 AM
Caney, Kansas Working on a Solution to Their Water Issues
Tom Davis
Some good news for Caney, Kansas involving their water issues that have forced a Declaration of Water Emergency-Mandatory Water Conservation. Caney has struggled through the drought and had to cut down water usage severely for weeks.
City Administrator Kelley Zellner tells Bartlesville Radio that a log jam on the Little Caney River has been building for years. This week, Caneycrews have started clearing out some sections of the jam, opening up waterflow.
It'll hopefully lead to the easing of drastic water cuts city residents have had to make, but not right now and not likely until we receive some substantial rainfall.
Zellner said the move combined with new efforts in getting water from ither sources will help them find a more drought-proof source could prevent the severe shortage from happening again.
