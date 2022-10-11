Posted: Oct 11, 2022 3:52 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 3:52 PM

Chase McNutt

David Wayne Richard was seen in Washington County Court over Felony Charges alleging vehicle theft, possession firearm after conviction of felony, and finally a misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a stolen vehicle was called in Monday October 10th, and was stopped by an officer and the driver did admit to stealing the vehicle after questioning. Richard stated he drug the car of the lot with a car dolly.

After being stopped, the officer ran a criminal history check on Richard and it was discovered he was a convicted felon and there was a gun located in the vehicle, although Richard stated it was used for self-defense.

His next arraignment date is set for tomorrow Tuesday, October 12th, and we will have an update on his bond and later court date.