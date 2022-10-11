Posted: Oct 11, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

Senator James Lankford has announced he will be joining with other federal Senators in an effort to introduce legislation that will roll back federal authority on setting and controlling pricing of the prescription medicines covered by Medicare.

In a statement issued from his DC office, Lankford said that prescription drug prices are already too high for most critical drugs and that only competition among drug producers will lower pricing as consumers have more options to choose on where to purchase medicines.

Lankford believes that innovation among prescription drug manufacturers will also provide better access to medicines while allowing drug pricing to be set by the marketplace rather than pharmacy benefit managers and drug pricing middlemen.