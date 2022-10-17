Posted: Oct 17, 2022 6:50 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 3:38 AM

Tom Davis

It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.

The school board, by law, could only listen to the concerns but could not respond to them at that time.

Speakers asked that the board review the situation, then make the review an agenda item and bring the issue up at its November 14 meeting. The group members said that upon hearing the response from the board, they could measure their next steps which may include a letter of complaint to the Oklahoma State Attorney General regarding the matter.