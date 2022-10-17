Posted: Oct 17, 2022 8:51 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 8:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for drivers who are 15-18 years old. In 2020, ore than 2200 people were killed and another 156,566 were injured in a crash that involved a teen driver. That is why the US Department of Transporation holds an annual awareness campaign known as National Teen Driver Safety Week in hopes of educating both parents and teens about taking time to talk about defensive driving strategies and basic driving skills. This year, the week is October 16-22.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland spoke with Bartlesville Radio about the importance of holding a week that is dedicated to establishing safe driving habits for teens. He says that the week encourages parents and teens to work together to focus on what does and does not work as a driver, while also facilitate open communication between older drivers and younger ones so we can all share the road safely.

Copeland says that parents are the first teachers of driving, even while children are little because they see what adults do and want to copy that so being a responsible driver yourself is key to the success of your teen's driving.