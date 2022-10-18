Posted: Oct 18, 2022 2:30 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 3:25 PM

Chase McNutt

Oscar Valle was seen Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging Domestic Abuse by Strangulation plus a second alleged charged of defective equipment on vehicle.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 9 of this year, the victim alleged she got into a verbal altercation with Valle who is her ex-boyfriend, the night before about Valle’s drug use. Victim also states that Valle left the house the night of the argument but returned the next day.

An argument allegedly ensued, and the victim stated that Valle assaulted her in front of two of her children. Valle allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat and held it tightly for a few seconds before releasing and leaving again, this time with her cellphone with him.

The responding officer states he noticed red marks on the victim’s neck. His bond is currently set at $25,000 and his court date is set for October 28 at 9 am.