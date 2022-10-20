Posted: Oct 20, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 2:10 PM

CMT Press Release

An audition will be held for Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of RUMPELSTILTSKIN on Monday, October 31 from 4 to 6 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. The audition is free and open to any child in grades K-8. No advance preparation for the audition is necessary. Most students will re

Those who are auditioning should arrive by 3:45 pm and plan to stay for two full hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. Most studdents will rehearse approximately four hours each day, Monday through Friday, leading up to the performance.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 12:15 pm and again at 7:00 pm. Performances are held at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets to the performances are available through the box office of the Center or online at their website.

For more information about the audition, call Kristie Hewitt at CMT Bartlesville at 918-336-0558.

This production is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and is presented locally by Children's Musical Theatre. Children's Musical Theatre is housed at 101 Wyandotte Avenue in Bartlesville. For information on their productions, go to CMTonstage.com.